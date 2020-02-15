West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 yrs- Iran minister

Oil production at the West Karoun oilfields in southwest Iran has increased five-fold in the past six years, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday, according to the news site of the oil ministry SHANA.

SHANA did not give a figure for the increase in production.

Last year, Iran eyed 300,000 barrels per day oil production from its West Karoun oilfields, Zanganeh has previously said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

