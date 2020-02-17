Flood-hit Southland can access help with Temporary Accommodation Service

Southland residents hit by flooding caused by heavy rainfall can now access help finding temporary accommodation with the Government activating the Temporary Accommodation Service, Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare announced today.

"The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment to help people whose homes were damaged by the severe weather and flooding across the Southland region," Peeni Henare said.

"TAS is working closely with local authorities in the region to assess the damage and establish how many homes have been affected but it is clear assistance finding temporary accommodation will be required for a number of households.

"The TAS team will collect registrations from displaced people who require temporary accommodation, establish what accommodation options are suitable, and connect them together.

"I encourage anyone who has a current or expected need following the flooding in Southland to register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz. Alternatively, call 0508 754 163 to discuss your requirements.

"I would also encourage tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

