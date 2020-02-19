Police arrest father after discovery of murdered children

Police in Limpopo has arrested a 52-year-old father, following the gruesome discovery of his four murdered children.

The arrest came after National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, instructed police leadership in the province to hunt down the suspect responsible for the murder of the siblings.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was traced and arrested by police on Tuesday evening in Ga-Pasha, Selatole village.

"He will be charged with four counts of murder and he will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrates Court within 48 hours," police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said in a statement.

A 72-Hour Activation Plan was activated after the four bodies, aged between three and nine, were found in Limpopo, in the Mecklenburg area outside Burgersfort.

Earlier, police in a statement said they were looking for the children's father, who was reported to have been the last person seen with the children at Ga-Pasha village.

"The bodies of Katlego and Adel, nine and three-year-old boys as well as Joyce and Tshepo aged seven and five respectively were found in the bushes about five kilometers away from their home," said Muridili.

She said preliminary police investigations indicated that the father allegedly asked the driver of the scholar transport for his children and since the driver knew the father, he permitted him to take them.

"The motive for this brutal murders has not yet been established but investigations continue," she said.

Sitole in the statement condemned the murders, saying every community has to take a stance against crimes against women and children.

The National Commissioner commended the Provincial Commissioner on ensuring that the alleged killer of four children was arrested within a few hours after the case was reported to the police.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.