RADM Sanjay Jasjit Singh takes over as Commandant of NWC Goa

Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh AVSM, NM took over as the Commandant of the prestigious Naval War College, Goa on 18 Feb 20. He has held a wide range of operational, training and staff appointments over the past three decades. Prior to this appointment, he was the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet. The lead drafter of the Indian Navy's Maritime Doctrine, 2009; Strategic Guidance to Transformation, 2015; and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, 2015, he has completed several postgraduate study programs including MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University; MA in Defence Studies from Kings College, London and MA (History), MPhil (Pol) and Ph.D. (Arts) from the University of Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)

