Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 SER stations get ISO certification for being eco-friendly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:28 IST
10 SER stations get ISO certification for being eco-friendly

Ten stations of the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division have been conferred with

ISO 14001:2015 certification in eco-friendly station category for providing passenger amenities and services in a clean and

green environment, an official said here on Thursday. Kharagpur, Shalimar, Jhargram, Midnapur, Mecheda,

Santragachi, Bagnan, Panskura, Digha railway stations in West Bengal and Balasore in Odisha have been conferred with the

certification, SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said. SER has taken various initiatives including avoiding

reuse of plastic bottles, minimisation of waste generation and installation of bottle crushing machines, he said.

"Effluent and sewage treatment plants have been installed at all the eco-friendly stations for zero discharge

of untreated wastewater and collection and segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste," Ghosh said.

The railway division has also converted conventional toilets to eco-friendly ones and measures have been taken to

prevent open defecation near railway tracks and surrounding areas of the stations, for which a task force in the

divisional level was formed, he said. Afforestation has been done in collaboration with

forest departments of West Bengal and Odisha, the SER spokesperson said.

"We have also arranged a third-party audit to control misuse of water and energy. 'Polluter pays' principle is being

adopted to maintain cleanliness at these stations," Ghosh said.

Apart from the ten stations, Tatanagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia,

Bokaro Steel City and Ranchi have also been conferred with ISO certification for being eco-friendly stations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-With a Brexit-sized hole in finances, EU leaders disagree on budget

European Union leaders began talks on Thursday on a joint 2021-27 budget that will need to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other challenges. The joint budget is the most...

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020