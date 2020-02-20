10 SER stations get ISO certification for being eco-friendly

Ten stations of the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division have been conferred with

ISO 14001:2015 certification in eco-friendly station category for providing passenger amenities and services in a clean and

green environment, an official said here on Thursday. Kharagpur, Shalimar, Jhargram, Midnapur, Mecheda,

Santragachi, Bagnan, Panskura, Digha railway stations in West Bengal and Balasore in Odisha have been conferred with the

certification, SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said. SER has taken various initiatives including avoiding

reuse of plastic bottles, minimisation of waste generation and installation of bottle crushing machines, he said.

"Effluent and sewage treatment plants have been installed at all the eco-friendly stations for zero discharge

of untreated wastewater and collection and segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste," Ghosh said.

The railway division has also converted conventional toilets to eco-friendly ones and measures have been taken to

prevent open defecation near railway tracks and surrounding areas of the stations, for which a task force in the

divisional level was formed, he said. Afforestation has been done in collaboration with

forest departments of West Bengal and Odisha, the SER spokesperson said.

"We have also arranged a third-party audit to control misuse of water and energy. 'Polluter pays' principle is being

adopted to maintain cleanliness at these stations," Ghosh said.

Apart from the ten stations, Tatanagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia,

Bokaro Steel City and Ranchi have also been conferred with ISO certification for being eco-friendly stations, he added.

