Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence against civilians decrease one year after peace deal in CAR

It was negotiated under the auspices of the African Union (AU), which had brought the sides together for 10 days of talks in Khartoum. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 06:56 IST
Violence against civilians decrease one year after peace deal in CAR
“Progress has also been made in establishing special joint security units, as provided for by the peace agreement,” said Mr. Ndiaye, before listing further achievements including in demobilization, fighting impunity and promoting transitional justice.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

One year after the signing of a peace deal in the Central African Republic (CAR), State authority is being extended throughout the country, violence against civilians has decreased, and an inclusive Government remains in place, the UN Security Council heard on Thursday.

Ambassadors were briefed by Mankeur Ndiaye, UN Special Representative for the country, who presented the latest report of the Secretary-General focusing on progress and challenges since the authorities and 14 armed groups signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation last February in the capital, Bangui.

It was negotiated under the auspices of the African Union (AU), which had brought the sides together for 10 days of talks in Khartoum.

"Progress has also been made in establishing special joint security units, as provided for by the peace agreement," said Mr. Ndiaye, before listing further achievements including in demobilization, fighting impunity and promoting transitional justice.

Path to peace 'fraught with pitfalls'

The peace deal is the latest attempt to stem a crisis that began in 2012 after fighting between the mostly Christian anti-Balaka militia and a mainly Muslim rebel coalition known as Séléka killed thousands.

But as Mr. Ndiaye told the Council, a peace agreement is not yet peace. "It is a step forward, a long process, which is sometimes fraught with pitfalls."

Although signatories have reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement, violations continue, including illegal tax collections and attempts to expand territorial influence.

Despite improved overall security, pockets of instability remain, with clashes between armed groups in the north-east threatening civilians and humanitarian workers.

Mr. Ndiaye informed the Council of mediation efforts currently underway by the UN integrated mission in the country, MINUSCA, following attempts by one group, known as the 'Rebirth' or the FPRC, to invade the village of Birao, capital of Vakaga province.

The FPRC had also issued a call for violence against the UN mission in Ndele, another northeastern town, rallying local people to invade its camp.

"This is particularly unacceptable because it is using women and children as human shields to besiege the MINUSCA camp and to obstruct its operations," he said.

AU Special Representative Matias Bertino Matondo was also concerned about the security situation.

"The majority of the armed groups have not yet laid down their arms and continue to exploit natural resources to the detriment of the state," he said, speaking via videoconference from Khartoum.

Elections mark an important turning point

The peace deal anniversary aside, Mr. Ndiaye said 2020 represents "an important turning point" as the CAR will hold presidential and legislative elections starting in December.

The return from exile of former Presidents François Bozizé and Michel Djotodia has been among the "new political dynamics" emerging in the run-up.

"Both of them…want to contribute, and this is something we can welcome," said Mr. Ndiaye, who also commended the "spirit of openness" expressed by current President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) estimates the election will cost nearly $42 million, according to Ambassador Omar Hilale from the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Reiterating a point made by Mr. Ndiaye, he said the process must be inclusive, with women, youth, displaced people and refugees taking part.

Ambassador Olaf Skoog, European Union representative, underlined support to the CAR. The regional bloc will foot nearly half the cost of the vote and also plans to deploy electoral experts.

"Elections are essential to consolidate democracy and democratic institutions in the CAR," he said. "Postponement is not an option. They must take place."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reduce inequality, UN labor agency urges on World Social Justice Day

Reduce inequality around the world, the United Nations labor agency urged on Thursday, World Social Justice Day.The gap between the rich and the poor is larger than previously thought. Globally, the poorest 20 percent of any given country n...

Wild look to build on new beginnings, face Oilers next

Alex Galchenyuk was just happy to have an opportunity. Even if his new coach, Dean Evason, was too nervous to watch. Galchenyuk scored the tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation and then the winner in the fifth round of t...

WRAPUP 8-South Korea city deserted after coronavirus 'super-spreads' through church

The streets of South Koreas fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a super-spreading event at a church.The deserted ...

Oladipo, Pacers start stretch run against Knicks

As the Indiana Pacers begin their march toward the playoffs with Fridays visit to the New York Knicks, theyll be doing so with a healthy Victor Oladipo, who is ready to ramp up his minutes. Oladipo will be playing in his eighth game since m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020