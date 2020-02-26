Special IAF flight with medical team departs to China

A special flight of Indian Air Force (IAF) comprising of the crew, medical team and support staff today departed from Air Force Station, Palam, New Delhi to Wuhan, China. The C-17 Globemaster III airlifted approximately15 tonnes of medical supplies as a goodwill gesture from the Government of India.

On its return, the same aircraft will retrieve approximately 120 personnel + 05 children in arms from Wuhan. The passengers for the return leg will mainly comprise of Indian citizens and citizens from friendly foreign countries. It is likely to return during early morning hours on 27 Feb 20 to Air Force Station, Palam.

(With Inputs from PIB)

