Lift irrigation scheme to run on unconventional energy: Patil

Lift irrigation schemes in Maharashtra will be run on unconventional energy sources, state water resources minister Jayant Patil told the Assembly on Friday During a discussion in the question hour, Patil saidinfuture, procuring electricity for lift irrigation projects may prove to be expensive.

"We will have to depend on solarpower, for which land belonging to water resources department will have to be made available," he said At present, most of this land has been given to schools or is being used for some other purpose, he said, appealing to allmembers to help get back the land..

