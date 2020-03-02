Together the industry can figure out a solution for e-waste challenge: Amrit Chandan, Aceleron
Devdiscourse catches up with Amrit Chandan, CEO of Aceleron during the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Nairobi for an interesting discussion on the aspect like the event itself, the e-waste challenge being faced by the industry, the vision behind Aceleron and the changing dynamics of the sector.
Watch the exclusive interview.
