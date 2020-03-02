Left Menu
Leaders to outline steps to providing shelter for GBV survivors

At a joint sitting of the National Assembly in September 2019, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille made a commitment that the department would allocate unoccupied State-owned properties to provide shelter to victims of gender-based violence.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has, since December 2019, handed over four properties in Pretoria to the Department of Social Development to be used as shelters for survivors of gender-based violence.  Image Credit: Flickr

Providing shelter for survivors of gender-based violence will come under the spotlight this week when government leaders outline steps the State is taking in this regard.

This Wednesday, the Minister – along with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane – will brief media on this intervention and others that are being implemented as part of the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Government has been implementing the emergency response plan to address GBVF. A National Strategic Plan on GBVF, which outlines a range of measures, has also been developed. The plan focuses on strengthening prevention efforts and ensuring safety and justice for the women and children in the country.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has, since December 2019, handed over four properties in Pretoria to the Department of Social Development to be used as shelters for survivors of gender-based violence.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

