MP: Leopard cub separated from its mother rescued

A 20-day-old leopard cub, which got separated from its mother, was rescued from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh and is being taken care of at the zoo in Indore, an official said on Monday. Forest officials rescued and brought the female cub to the zoo on Sunday evening from Dhar, said Rakesh Kumar Damor, Sub-Divisional Officer of Forest.

Kamala Nehru Zoo in charge Uttam Yadav said the cub was suffering from dehydration after it got separated from its mother in the forest. "The cub is being given milk of goat along with medicines," he added..

