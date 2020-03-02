Left Menu
Anti-CAA violence in Muzaffarnagar: SIT files three charge sheets

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:48 IST
A special investigation team probing the violence that had broken out during an anti-CAA protest here in December last year filed three different charge sheets against four people

Fixing the next hearing for March 13, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav has summoned Shehzad, Dilshad Sattar and Mohd Azim in the three cases

According to the prosecution, the accused were arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence that brock out during an anti-CAA protest on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar. Over 40 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

