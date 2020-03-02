Left Menu
Development News Edition

Din in CG House over IT raids; BJP accuses govt of disruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:44 IST
Din in CG House over IT raids; BJP accuses govt of disruption

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes with the opposition MLAs led by the BJP saying that the Congress government is trying to disrupt the ongoing Income Tax raids at the premises linked to its officials and others. A BJP MLA demanded that all ministers in the state be booked on the charge of obstructing the government work.

Soon after Question Hour, BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma raked up the issue saying that IT officials launched raids on February 27 at the premises of some officials of the state government, politicians and businessmen. "While the raid was going on, the state government tried to disrupt the action. The biggest evidence of this is that during the raid, the four-wheelers being used by IT officials were seized by the local police," he said.

Sharma said the action has been taken against corrupt officials and politicians in view of "strong evidence" against them, and demanded a discussion by moving an adjournment motion notice. Senior BJP MLA Nanki Ram Kanwar said the Central agencies have the right to conduct raids all over the country and all ministers should be booked on the charge of obstructing the government work.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharamjit Singh supported the BJP members on the issue. Former Chief Minister and JCC (J) chief Ajit Jogi said that conducting raids is a normal process and that all should wait for the outcome.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey said the subject does not belong to this House. Amid uproar from the Opposition and the Treasury benches, Speaker Charan Das Mahant rejected the adjournment motion notice citing it was not according to the rules.

Subsequently, opposition MLAs demanded a discussion on the issue. Amid the din, the speaker adjourned the house for five minutes.

After the House reassembled, the listed business of the House was taken up. Income Tax officials on February 27 launched searches at about 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others in Raipur.

Some of the properties where searches were conducted allegedly had links to A K Tuteja, joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department, retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand, Raipur Mayor Ezaj Dhebar and his brother Anwar Dhebar, officials said. On February 28, searches were conducted at the house of Saumya Chourasiya, deputy secretary to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in Bhilai town of Durg district and others.

However, as Chourasiya's house was locked, IT officials stayed put outside there the entire night on Thursday and on Friday, sources said, adding that the house was sealed. On Monday, Chourasiya reached her house and informed IT officials, following which they launched a search, sources said.

Terming the IT raids as "political vendetta", the chief minister had accused the BJP government at the Centre of "weakening" the federal structure and trying to "destablise" his government. The Congress, during a press conference held in Delhi on Sunday, said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government.

The party also claimed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies during the searches. On Monday, CBDT said in Delhi that the Income Tax raids conducted in Chhattisgarh have revealed that "unaccounted cash" sourced from liquor and mining businesses was being paid to public servants every month.

Issuing a statement, the board claimed "unaccounted transactions" of over Rs 150 crore have also been unearthed during the searches that were conducted on February 27 against a group of individuals, hawala dealers and businessmen in Raipur that covered over 25 premises..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52: official. (AFP) SCY

Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52 official. AFP SCY...

British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.The airline said it was also cancelling some ...

Sterling slides broadly as Brexit talks begin

Sterling fell broadly on Monday, hitting new four-and-a-half month lows against a strengthening euro as traders took a cautious view at the start of talks between Britain and the European Union on their relationship after Brexit.Around 100 ...

Turkey using refugees to pressure EU 'unacceptable': Merkel

Berlin, Mar 2 AFP German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday it was unacceptable for Turkey to pressure the EU on the backs of refugees as thousands, some fleeing fighting in northern Syria, sought to enter the bloc. I find it completely u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020