1.5 kg gold, USD 7300 seized in separate cases at Chennai Airport

The Customs officials on Monday arrested two people and seized 1.5 kg gold and USD 7300 at Chennai International Airport in two separate cases.

One person was arrested with 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 64.56 lakh under the Customs Act 1962, said the Customs officials.

Earlier today, USD 7300 (Rs 5.18 lakh) was seized from a person at the airport. (ANI)

