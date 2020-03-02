Man held for attacking woman

A 25-year-old man was arrested fromDombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night forallegedly attacking a 24-year-old woman on a street after shespurned his advances on February 28, police said

The accused, identified as Ganashyam Devarshetty, hadattempted suicide by slashing his neck after the incident, butsurvived, a police officer said

He was booked under various sections of the IndianPenal Code (IPC) on the charges including voluntarily causinggrievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminalintimidation.

