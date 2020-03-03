First transitional houses open in Ōtangarei

The first kaupapa Māori transitional homes, opened today in Ōtangarei, will ensure the small but vibrant community can look after whānau most in need.

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta officially opened six units at the Ōtangarei Papakāinga this morning and celebrated with the Whangārei community.

Minister Mahuta congratulated Ōtangarei Papakāinga Limited and Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Ōtangarei Trust on the completion of this whare which will help to struggle whānau work towards a thriving and prosperous future.

"Papakāinga reflects a whānau support system which means the kāinga are more than physical structures.

"The focus of this papakāinga is to provide whānau Māori, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with a setting where kaupapa Māori wrap-around-services will help them get back on their feet faster," Minister Mahuta says.

This project consists of five two-bedroom transitional housing units and one two-bedroom unit for an on-site manager.

Te Puni Kōkiri has worked alongside the Trust for several years and invested $450,000 to support this whare and the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development contributed $446,160.

"This project represents a positive working partnership between government organisations but more importantly between Māori and the Crown."

Minister Mahuta commended the Trust and said it was evident the community of Ōtangarei was passionate about seeing whānau Māori thrive.

"These homes will not only provide whānau with warm, dry and safe housing but will provide a platform for them to rebuild their futures. We are committed to improving the lives and wellbeing of all New Zealanders and ensuring a thriving Aotearoa."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

