Expedite work to set up glass skywalk at Malshej Ghat: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray has said the work to set up a glass skywalk at thepicturesque Malshej Ghat in Thane district should be expeditedto boost tourism in the area

During the district review meeting on Monday,Thackeray also said the water conservation projects in Thaneshould be completed fast

The Malshej mountain pass, which is home to hundredsof different kinds of flora and fauna, is nestled in therugged hills of the Western Ghats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.