AAP MPs hold protest inside Parliament premises over Delhi violence

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:32 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:32 IST
AAP MPs held a protest inside the Parliament premises on Tuesday for the second consecutive day over the issue of communal riots in Delhi and demanded formation of a joint parliamentary committee and narco-test on political leaders accused of making inflammatory speeches. The protest comes on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta staged protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. "A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must be formed to look into Delhi violence, live telecast of narco-test of political party leaders who are responsible for giving inflammatory speeches must be carried out, a judicial inquiry should be conducted by the High Court or the current judge of the Supreme Court," Singh demanded.

On Monday, the four MPs had protested inside the Parliament complex. At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in violence in northeast Delhi..

