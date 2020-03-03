TN electricity board engineer fatally attacked by sub-ordinate

An Assistant Engineer with TNEB died of head injury after he was allegedly attacked by a wireman following a quarrel in their office in neighbouring Tirupur district on Tuesday, police said. The wireman and the engineer were locked in a quarrel reportedly over allocation of work when the former suddenly attacked him with a wooden long, causing bleeding injuries in the head at the TNEB office in Mettukadu and fled the scene, they said.

Some other employees present there rushed the engineer to the government hospital in nearby Udumalpet, but doctors declared him brought dead. A search was on for the assailant and further investigation was on, police added..

