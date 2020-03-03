Man kills wife, sons; attempts suicide

A man allegedly hacked his wife and two kids to death before attempting suicide in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Tuesday. The suspect Chhatar Singh, a labourer, killed Suman (32) and two sons Vinod (8) and Kartik (5) on Monday night at his house at Shivdanpura village in Bhadra area, the police said.

He then left the house shouting that he had murdered his wife and kids, and would soon his end life too. Hearing this, villagers entered his house and informed the police after spotting the bodies. The suspect's body was found in an unconscious state in a farm on Tuesday. He attempted suicide by consuming poison and is being treated in a serious condition, Bhirani police station incharge Rajaram Legha said.

Primary investigation revealed that Singh used to suspect that his wife was having an affair. He quarrelled with her in the past too, the officer said. The bodies have been handed over to the woman's family after post-mortem, the officer said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI SDA HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

