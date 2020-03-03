Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL69 MEA-LD OHCHR-CAA-SC UN rights chief moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an application in the Supreme Court over the Citizenship Amendment Act in an unprecedented move strongly criticised by India, which said no foreign party has any locus standi to intervene in its internal matters. DEL68 PM-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Don't spare anyone involved in violence: Kejriwal requests PM; appreciates Delhi police New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi and said he has requested Modi that those responsible for the violence - irrespective of party affiliation - "should not be spared".

DEL65 PM-LD SOCIAL MEDIA Will give away my social media accounts to women whose life, work inspire us: PM New Delhi: Ending speculation over his tweet that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will be handing over his accounts on such platforms to women who inspire. DEL66 NIA-PULWAMA NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's barbaric terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Pulwama, officials said. DEL63 AVI-CORONAVIRUS-MEETING Civil aviation ministry, AAI hold meeting to review coronavirus situation New Delhi: A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday conducted a meeting with all airports to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.

DEL62 RAHUL-LD CORONAVIRUS Don't waste time playing clown with social media accounts, deal with coronavirus: Rahul to PM New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India, saying he should quit wasting India's time "playing the clown" with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency. DEL58 CBSE-VIOLENCE-EXAMS Over 98 per cent attendance in class 12 board exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE New Delhi: Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

DEL56 NCR-CORONA-2NDLD SCHOOLS Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare Noida (UP): Two private schools here cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. DEL74 RS 2ND LD ADJOURN RS adjourned for day, govt agrees to discussion on Delhi violence New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday with hardly any legislative business being transacted for the second day even as the government agreed to the opposition parties' demand for a discussion on violence in Delhi.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-LD FADNAVIS Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict New Delhi: In a setback to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-LD DRUGS-CORONAVIRUS Govt puts export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients, medicines New Delhi: The government on Tuesday put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.

FOREIGN FGN27 US-VIRUS-LD INDIAN Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force Washington: Leading Indian-American health policy consultant Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected over 90 others FGN25 AUS-AAP-2NDLD CLOSE Australia's newswire AAP announces closure Melbourne: After 85 years of service, Australia's national newswire Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable. By Natasha Chaku SPORTS SPF19 SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS India retain top spot, Kohli remains second in ICC rankings after New Zealand drubbing Dubai: India on Tuesday retained their number one spot and captain Virat Kohli remained static at second in the ICC rankings despite a dismal Test series against New Zealand. PTI SRY.

