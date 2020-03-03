Left Menu
APSSB cancels February 2 examination for LDC, JSA

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:30 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has decided to cancel the examination conducted by the board on February 2 for recruitment of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant and others. The decision to cancel the examination was taken following a meeting of the APSSB officers which was held at the boards office on Monday, a statement from the boards secretary Santosh Kumar Rai said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday had suggested scrapping the examination conducted by the APSSB and announced setting up of an inquiry commission to investigate the alleged irregularities in the examination, apart from the police case which has been registered with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC). The APSSB secretary in the statement said that the board discussed in detail the matter pertaining to examination and after careful consideration of all the facts available, it was decided to cancel the examination.

"A new date for the examination would be notified soon. All the candidates who had received admit cards for the examination held on February 2, will be eligible to re-appear for the examination without paying any additional fees," Rai said. The APSSB secretary said that the board has also resolved to ensure transparency and fairness while conducting the future examination so as to ensure that appointments are made purely on merit basis.

The APSSB has recently drawn flak from all quarters for its alleged failure to conduct the examination in a fair manner. Following allegations of malpractice, a case under several sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged on February 16 with the SIC of the state police.

Accordingly, the SIC, has so far arrested five persons including APSSB under secretary Kapter Ringu and two data entry operators of the board in connection the case..

