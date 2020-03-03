Provide masks, gloves to personnel: Haryana Police to field units

The Haryana Police on Tuesday directed its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty personnel from potential coronavirus infection by providing them masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. In an official communication, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said all police personnel who come in close contact with other persons during frisking, interacting, crowd control, access control, traffic duties are at risk of exposure.

They need to be protected by equipping them appropriately with masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, he said. The message was sent to director general (crime), all commissioners and superintendents of police; SP government railway police Ambala Cantonment, deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula and all commandants of Haryana Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalion at Madhuban, Bhondsi and Hisar.

Virk said all men may be briefed properly on coronavirus without causing alarm. He directed the officials to assess the requirement of police personnel for masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

The officials have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the directions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.