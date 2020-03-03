Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN gets leg-up in healthcare, CM launches World Bank-aided

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:06 IST
TN gets leg-up in healthcare, CM launches World Bank-aided

scheme Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a World Bank-aided Rs 2,857- crore healthcare programme giving a leg-up to early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases, including breast cancer, and a host of services in all state-run hospitals. Nationally, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has overshot communicable ailments, Palaniswami said launching the 'Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme (TNHSRP)' here.

Considering the aspect, the new scheme would focus on early detection, treatment and continued support for diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cervical and breast cancer, he said adding mental health and treating head injuries would also get priority. "With a vision to specifically achieve the sustainable development goals, I take pride in launching the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme." The five-year programme focuses on three key areas of "improved quality of care, management of non-communicable diseases and injuries and reduced equity gaps in reproductive and child health," he said.

The programme, supported by the World Bank at an estimated cost of USD 410 million, roughly Rs 2,857 crore, was possible due to the "sincere efforts" taken and the results achieved while implementing the Tamil Nadu Health Care Projects Phase I and Phase II, the Chief Minister said thanking the international organisation. Under the TNHSRP, work would be taken up to get quality certification for government hospitals at all levels further improving amenities and quality of care. Amenities, including those related to maternity and childcare, would be arranged in remote villages in nine districts on a priority basis, he said.

Strengthening of emergency and head injury care, 108 ambulance and 104 health helpline services are on the cards he said adding a "Suicide Prevention Hotline" would also be set up as part of the initiative. "There is no doubt that Tamil Nadu will be on a par with developed nations in providing quality healthcare services to the people by implementing TNHSRP," he said The Chief Minister also referred to existing welfare schemes in health sector and prided that in the whole of India it is only in Tamil Nadu, a financial assistance, as high as Rs 18,000 was being given to pregnant women under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Financial Assistance Scheme.

"Tamil Nadu has gradually been on the forefront in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate. It has also emerged as a model state to provide quality healthcare to its population, which is evident by the current MMR and IMR, which are 67 per one lakh live births and 16 per 1,000 live births respectively, which are well below the national average of 122 and 30 respectively. We are aiming to achieve the MMR of 30 before 2030." Getting permission for as many as 11 new government medical colleges in a single year is a "historic achievement," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down

Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday over northwest Syria, where fighting has intensified in recent days, bringing Turkish and Russian forces close to direct conflict in the battle over the last swathe of Syria still hel...

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile, nearly 300 arrested

A resurgence of violence ripped across Chile late on Monday evening, leading to hundreds of arrests, according to the interior ministry, and temporarily shutting down some public transportation in the capital Santiago. The city of 6 million...

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Ireland will play three T20Is with Afghanistan in India, starting from March 6. The 21-year-old uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Stephen D...

Greek PM says migrant crisis has become assymetrical threat

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an assymetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020