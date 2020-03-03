TN gets leg-up in healthcare, CM launches World Bank-aided

scheme Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a World Bank-aided Rs 2,857- crore healthcare programme giving a leg-up to early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases, including breast cancer, and a host of services in all state-run hospitals. Nationally, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has overshot communicable ailments, Palaniswami said launching the 'Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme (TNHSRP)' here.

Considering the aspect, the new scheme would focus on early detection, treatment and continued support for diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cervical and breast cancer, he said adding mental health and treating head injuries would also get priority. "With a vision to specifically achieve the sustainable development goals, I take pride in launching the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme." The five-year programme focuses on three key areas of "improved quality of care, management of non-communicable diseases and injuries and reduced equity gaps in reproductive and child health," he said.

The programme, supported by the World Bank at an estimated cost of USD 410 million, roughly Rs 2,857 crore, was possible due to the "sincere efforts" taken and the results achieved while implementing the Tamil Nadu Health Care Projects Phase I and Phase II, the Chief Minister said thanking the international organisation. Under the TNHSRP, work would be taken up to get quality certification for government hospitals at all levels further improving amenities and quality of care. Amenities, including those related to maternity and childcare, would be arranged in remote villages in nine districts on a priority basis, he said.

Strengthening of emergency and head injury care, 108 ambulance and 104 health helpline services are on the cards he said adding a "Suicide Prevention Hotline" would also be set up as part of the initiative. "There is no doubt that Tamil Nadu will be on a par with developed nations in providing quality healthcare services to the people by implementing TNHSRP," he said The Chief Minister also referred to existing welfare schemes in health sector and prided that in the whole of India it is only in Tamil Nadu, a financial assistance, as high as Rs 18,000 was being given to pregnant women under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Financial Assistance Scheme.

"Tamil Nadu has gradually been on the forefront in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate. It has also emerged as a model state to provide quality healthcare to its population, which is evident by the current MMR and IMR, which are 67 per one lakh live births and 16 per 1,000 live births respectively, which are well below the national average of 122 and 30 respectively. We are aiming to achieve the MMR of 30 before 2030." Getting permission for as many as 11 new government medical colleges in a single year is a "historic achievement," he said..

