Policeman shoots himself dead in Tamil Nadu
A 24-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Thirupattur town.
A 24-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Thirupattur town. According to police, Yogeshwaran was on guard duty at the Indian Bank at Thirupattur.
After completing his night duty he went to his room which was located above the same bank. Hours later, his body was found in a pool of blood at his room with a gun wound. He is suspected to have shot himself dead with his service weapon.
Yogeshwaran was attached with the Sivaganga Armed Reserve (AR) unit. Hs is a native of Melur town in Madurai district. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Indian Bank
- Melur
- Madurai district
ALSO READ
19 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu
Muslim outfits take out protest march to Tamil Nadu Secretariat against CAA, NRC, NPR
Delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs meet President Kovind
19 killed in bus-container lorry collision in Tamil Nadu
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to conduct inquiry into Tamil Nadu accident