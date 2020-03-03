Policeman shoots himself dead in Tamil Nadu

A 24-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Thirupattur town. According to police, Yogeshwaran was on guard duty at the Indian Bank at Thirupattur.

After completing his night duty he went to his room which was located above the same bank. Hours later, his body was found in a pool of blood at his room with a gun wound. He is suspected to have shot himself dead with his service weapon.

Yogeshwaran was attached with the Sivaganga Armed Reserve (AR) unit. Hs is a native of Melur town in Madurai district. (ANI)

