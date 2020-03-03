Thane crime branch DCP to probe rape case against former MLA

A DCP of Thane police's crime branch will probe the complaint of rape against former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday. The case was earlier being probed by the Palghar district police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch will probe the case now, Deshmukh told the Legislative Assembly here. A corporator of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation had alleged that she was raped by Mehta..

