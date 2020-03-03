Cabinet secy holds meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus outbreak
A day after three fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, the cabinet secretary on Tuesday held a meeting to review and assess actions being taken for containing COVID-19. The cabinet secretary held the review meeting with the secretaries of ministries concerned, and chief secretaries and health secretaries of states through video conference, the Union Health Ministry said in a press release.
Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after a student's father tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an extensive review on the preparedness. He urged people not to panic and instead take basic protective measures.
"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in a tweet. Coronavirus has now spread to over 60 countries and claimed over 3,100 lives. Over 90,000 have been infected by it..
