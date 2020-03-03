MLAs seek action against officials for denial of rooms in Block A of Delhi's Punjab Bhawan

Several MLAs on Tuesday raised the issue of the denial of rooms in Block A of the Delhi's Punjab Bhawan in the state assembly, demanding action against the officials concerned. Describing the issue "serious", Speaker Rana K P Singh said he has summoned the chief secretary and the officials concerned over it and assured the House that the legislators will be given priority in the allotment of rooms. Block A in the Punjab Bhawan is reserved for VIPs, including the ministers and top bureaucrats, whereas other legislators are accommodated in Block B. After Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saravjit Kaur Manuke raised the issue during the zero hour in the Budget session here, several Congress MLAs, including Parminder Singh Pinky, Fateh Jang Bajwa and Nirmal Singh, also lodged similar complaints.

Pinky, while expressing displeasure over it, sought to know whether their status was above or below the chief secretary. "The chief secretary has always been given a room there permanently," said Pinky.

Qadian MLA Bajwa sought action against the officials concerned, alleging that there were irregularities in the allotment of rooms at the Punjab Bhawan. Congress legislator Nirmal Singh said he was denied a room at the Punjab Bhawan recently due to which he had to return home in the night.

"I called the official concerned 17 times, who told me later that there was no room available," said the Shutrana MLA, demanding a privilege motion against the officials concerned. After several MLAs rose from their seats, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra termed it a "maltreatment" of assembly members. He said the legislators are above the chief secretary in status. Intervening in the matter, the speaker said according to a 2007 letter, categories for allotment of rooms have been fixed. In this letter, it has been mentioned that MLAs will be allotted room in Block A if these are vacant.

"It is unacceptable that the principal secretary is listed first and the MLA last. I assure the House that I will call the chief secretary and officials concerned tomorrow and get this letter cancelled," the speaker assured agitating members..

