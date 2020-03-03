Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL145 LDALL CORONAVIRUS Two Noida schools shut; several families, tourists quarantined, visa suspension extended to 4 countries as concerns mount New Delhi/Lucknow: Two private schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday for next few days after father of one of their students tested positive for Coronavirus, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined or kept in isolation as authorities stepped up prevention efforts including extending suspension of existing regular and e visas to nationals of four other affected countries. DEL134 NCR-CORONA-3RDLD SCHOOLS Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare Noida (UP): Two private schools here cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. DEL138 DL-LDALL VIOLENCE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP; many yet to return to their homes New Delhi: Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture of pointing a gun at a policeman during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi went viral, was on Tuesday arrested by Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, even as many people who fled the violence were yet to return to their homes in the affected areas. DEL131 PARL-LDALL ADJOURN Ruckus over Delhi riots rocks Parliament for second day; govt agrees for discussion New Delhi: Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second straight day on Tuesday as ruckus over Delhi riots continued to overshadow proceedings in both Houses even as the government agreed to Opposition parties' demand for a discussion on the violence. DEL128 CAA-LDALL UN HUMAN RIGHTS UN Human Rights chief moves SC against CAA; India hits back, says no locus standi New Delhi: In an unprecedented intervention, the UN Human Rights chief has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), drawing a strong condemnation from India on Tuesday that no foreign party has "any locus standi" on matters relating to its sovereignty.

DEL139 DL-LD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents New Delhi: A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the AAP government said Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus and earmarked 230 beds in isolation wards being set up at 25 hospitals, as several city schools sent advisories to parents listing precautionary measures. DEL117 NIA-2NDLD PULWAMA Breakthrough in Feb 14 Pulwama case: NIA arrests father-daughter for facilitating terrorist involved Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency's probe into last year's Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel, which had virtually reached a dead end, saw a major breakthrough on Tuesday after the agency arrested a man and his daughter who allegedly were witness to the conspiracy behind the audacious attack.

DEL144 DL-VIOLENCE-LD ARSON 79 houses, 327 shops gutted in arson during Delhi violence: Sisodia New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week. LEGAL LGD20 SC-ANTRIX DEVAS SC asks Devas if it can waive interest on arbitral award of USD 672 mn against Antrix New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked Devas Multimedia, which had won an arbitral award of USD 672 million from an international tribunal in 2015 against ISRO’s Antrix Corporation, to apprise it whether it was willing to waive interest component on the amount.

BUSINESS DEL100 BIZ-DRUG-2NDLD CORONAVIRUS India restricts drug exports as threat of coronavirus rises New Delhi: India, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, on Tuesday restricted the export of common medicines such as paracetamol and 25 other pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from them, as it looks to prevent shortages amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic. FOREIGN FGN53 US-CHINA-LD MEDIA US clamps down on Chinese official media presence in America, imposes personnel cap Washington/Beijing: The US has imposed a cap on the number of Chinese citizens allowed to work for the five official media outlets in America at any given time, evoking a sharp response from Beijing which said Washington's move amounted to "blatant double standard and hegemonic bullying". By Lalit K Jha & K J M Varma FGN49 CHINA-WORLD-VIRUS-CURE President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus Beijing, Mar 3 (PTI) With the coronavirus outbreak emerging as a global menace claiming over 3,000 lives in China and abroad, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for international cooperation to develop a cure and vaccine to halt the COVID-19 on its tracks. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF30 SPO-BOX-OLY-2NDLD QUALIFIERS Boxing: Gaurav, Ashish enter pre-quarters of Asian Olympic Qualifiers Amman (Jordan): The seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with dominating wins in their respective opening-round bouts here on Tuesday.

