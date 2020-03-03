Left Menu
Coronavirus: 87 Iran returnees under watch in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to open isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for treatment of any suspected novel coronavirus case, while 87 people, who recently returned from the virus-hit Iran, have been kept under observation, said officials on Tuesday. The state government is taking precautionary steps after two new positive cases of the deadly infection came to light in the country, they said.

Moreover, 87 people, who had recently returned from Iran, where the deadly virus has claimed 77 lives so far, were kept under home quarantine, said Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare. "As a precautionary measure, these 87 persons were kept under observation at their respective homes in different parts of the state.

"To tackle any emergency situation, we have decided to open one isolation ward in each of the district. At present, such wards have been set up in some civil hospitals," he said. Screening of passengers at the airport here for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is also going on, Shivahare said.

Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. Three of the patients have recovered. The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late December, has has now spread to 60 nations in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

