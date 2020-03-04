Left Menu
Area where coronavirus-hit techie stayed in Hyderabad sanitised

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 04-03-2020 06:05 IST
Area where coronavirus-hit techie stayed in Hyderabad sanitised
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sprayed disinfectant in Hyderabad's Ravi colony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday undertook a sanitisation drive in the area where the techie who tested positive for the virus stayed. Disinfectant was sprayed on the streets of Ravi colony, Mahindra Hills, in Hyderabad city where the 24-year-old man resided.

The COVID-19 positive patient has been kept in an isolation ward at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment. Telangana health authorities have said that his condition is stable and they are taking all measures to see that the infection doesn't spread. The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the state was reported on Monday when the 24-year-old man, who had come in contact with some Hong Kong citizens while he was in Dubai on February 17, tested positive for the virus.

After arriving in Bengaluru on February 20, he left for Hyderabad by bus on February 22. He was first admitted to a private hospital after he showed symptoms of flu. After four days of receiving treatment, he was shifted to the state-government hospital where he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Most of his close aides and neighbours are being monitored for their health condition.

On Sunday, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of the first coronavirus case. (ANI)

