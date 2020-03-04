Army Chief expresses concerns over Coronavirus, says hopes for 'virus-free seminar'

While welcoming participants at an event here, Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday expressed concern towards Coronavirus outbreak and said he hoped it is a "virus-free seminar". "A very welcome to all participants and delegates especially those who travelled from abroad and far-flung parts of the country. We look forward to your perspective and views on the subject of great contemporary interest and I also hope that we have a virus-free seminar," said General Naravane.

He was speaking at the Indian Army's internal seminar with the theme 'changing characteristics of land warfare and its impact on the military'. The comments of the Army chief came after the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

