Tension over throwing cattle dung near temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Tension prevailed between Dalits and upper caste Hindus over throwing cattle dung near a Ravidas temple in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district prompting police to tighten security in the area, police said. The incident happened in Alipu Khurd village under Titawi police station limits in the district on Tuesday, they said.

Dalits were opposed to upper caste Hindus throwing dung and dirt near the temple premises that led to some tensions between the two communities, according to police. Security has been tightened in the village as precautionary measures, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.