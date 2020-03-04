I-T raids premises linked to ex-Cong MLA Lalit Nagar in Haryana

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple premises in Haryana linked to former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar in connection with a tax evasion case on Wednesday, officials said. They said the premises linked to Nagar and his associates in Faridabad and Gurgaon are being raided. The action is related to a tax evasion case being probed by the department, the officials said.

Nagar's premises have been searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past as the central agency is probing his brother Mahesh in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner. The ED case also involves Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra. Vadra has been questioned in this case by the ED..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.