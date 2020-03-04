29 complaints of violations of protocol by MPs against IAS officers in past two years: Govt

As many as 29 complaints have been filed by members of Parliament regarding violation of protocol against IAS officers since April 2018, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The complaints were filed by MPs of different political parties. Of the total, the highest of 10 such plaints were related to incidents in Uttar Pradesh, four each in West Bengal and Rajasthan, two each in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. The all India services rules provide for observance of proper procedure by IAS officers in dealing with MPs and state legislators. Penalties may be imposed on IAS officers for violation of conduct rules.

To a question on the incident of the collector of Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly hitting some protestors during a demonstration, he said a public interest litigation has been filed in the high court there in January. The government of Madhya Pradesh has informed that a PIL had been filed before the high court of Madhya Pradesh at the Indore bench regarding the alleged action of the Rajgarh collector in enforcing the prohibitory orders on the crowd gathered on January 19, Singh said..

