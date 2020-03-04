K'taka Cong MPs object to RSS reference in KDA memorandum

Congress MPs from Karnataka on Wednesday strongly objected to an RSS resolution mentioned in a memorandum of the Kannada Development Authority which was submitted to the central government. The memorandum comprises key proposals seeking the Centre's focus on promoting Kannada language in education and jobs. Even as the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) organised a meeting in the national capital to seek support of all state MPs on the memorandum, Congress MPs raised objections to the inclusion of a pro-Hindu group RSS' 2018 resolution in the memorandum.

All nine Congress MPs, including Rajeev Gowda and former KDA chairman L Hanumanthaiah, walked out of the meeting. A total of 26 MPs attended the meeting. Union ministers Sadananda Gowda and Suresh Angadi who represent Karnataka in the cabinet were also present in the meeting.

The Authority, however, defended the inclusion of the RSS resolution, saying there was nothing wrong in the resolution that stressed on promoting all Indian languages. KDA chairman T S Nagabharana said the content of the RSS' 2018 resolution is about the "need to protect and promote Indian languages" and there was nothing wrong in using it as a reference.

"English may be a working language, but state languages and mother tongue need to be promoted in order to protect our culture and tradition," he said. Rajya Sabha Congress MP Rajeev Gowda contended that his party was upset with using a private organisation as a reference in the memorandum. "The entire memorandum has reference of official documents supporting each proposals, but one document related to a RSS resolution was not required at all. We are upset with the Authority for using a private organisation and that too RSS' resolution as reference for promoting Kannada language," he told reporters.

The Congress members placed their objections in the meeting, but no convincing response was given by KDA chairman T S Nagabharana and therefore, were forced to stage a walk out, he said. "The authority had never referred to any private organisation earlier. There are many organisations working for protection and promotion of Kannada language. RSS works for promoting Hindi and Sanskrit. This shows the intension of the government," ex-chairman of KDA Hanumanthaiah said. Kannada film director Prakash Belavadi, who was part of the team which submitted the memorandum to the Centre, said there is apprehension that RSS stands for "Hindu and Hindutva", but it is important to note that its 2018 resolution recognises plurality of the society and many Indian languages.

"There is nothing wrong in using the RSS resolution," he said and added that the Congress should look at the content of the resolution. Actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, "Opposing for the sake of opposition is not good. The Congress should look at the content of the resolution. It should not oppose just looking at the name RSS in the memorandum." The KDA chief, Belavadi, Avinash were among the nine members' delegation which met various central ministers and submitted the memorandum.

In its memorandum, the KDA has requested the Centre to ensure that the National Recruitment Agency, which is yet to be set up, conducts common eligibility tests for hiring non-gazetted staff to banks and central government departments in scheduled languages of constitution apart from Hindi and English. It also requested the government to terminate services of those candidates required after the 2015 notification who are not averse to proper communication in the local language.

Besides, it urged the government to come out with a comprehensive language policy and a national employment policy that protects regional interest among others. PTI LUX SRY.

