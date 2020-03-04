Left Menu
Coronavirus: HRD Ministry directs states, CBSE to spread awareness among students

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:45 IST
The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed Chief Secretaries of all states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against coronavirus. HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter that "informed students can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond".

"Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus. "In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing or sneezing, use of tissue paper or using sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings) would help in preventing or reducing transformation of not only this disease but also a large number of other communicable diseases," Khare said..

