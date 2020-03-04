81 naxals killed in encounters in C'garh since Jan 2019: govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that 81 naxals were killed in encounters with security forces in the state since January 1, 2019. In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said 81 naxals were killed and 350 surrendered between January 1, 2019, to February 15 this year.

During the same period, 57 civilians and 25 security personnel lost their lives in Naxal violence, the minister added. The highest number of Naxal deaths were reported in southern districts of Sukma (23) followed by Bijapur (16), Dantewada (14), Rajnandgaon (eight), Bastar (six), Narayanpur (six), Dhamtari (five), Kanker (two) and Kabirdham (one).

The highest casualties of civilians and security personnel were reported in Bijapur district, where 15 villagers and nine security forces were killed during this period, the reply stated. Of the 350 cases of surrender, 199 naxals laid down arms in Sukma, 79 in Dantewada and 56 in Bijapur..

