8 people kept under observation in AP; No positive coronavirus

  PTI
  • Vja
  Updated: 04-03-2020 21:07 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 21:07 IST
Eight people who arrived from different foreign countries in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday were placed under observation for possible novel coronavirus infection as the government asked officials to take concerted preventive efforts while asserting no positive case has been reported in the state. Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said five of the passengers landed in Visakhapatnam (three from Singapore and two from Bahrain) and had been admitted to the local Chest Hospital for observation.

One passenger each in Kakinada, Vijayawada and Eluru, who returned from South Korea, Germany and Muscat respectively, were admitted to the local government hospitals, he said in a statement. We have sent their blood samples for examination but nothing turned positive so far, Jawahar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting in the Secretariat and asked all departments to launch a concerted effort, including a massive campaign on coronavirus and the precautionary measures to be taken, officials said. No positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, so people need not panic, Sawhney said.

She asked the district Collectors to shift to isolation wards in hospitals persons suspected of coronavirus infection. Ensure that quarantine facilities are available at one or two places in every district and be prepared to tackle any situation, the Chief Secretary told the Collectors.

The measures came on a day when the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 28..

