Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL131 LD ALL CORONAVIRUS India reports 28 coronavirus cases, all international passengers to be screened New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan, the government announced on Wednesday as consternation bordering on panic over the contagious disease with flu like symptoms spread across the country. DEL163 CORONAVIRUS-LD DELHI Coronavirus: Del govt sets up task force; RWAs, schools cancel events; isolation wards in 25 hospitals New Delhi: As concerns mounted over spike in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday formed a task force and said efforts are on to screen the people who came in contact with the infected Delhi man and 16 Italian tourists, while many resident welfare associations and schools in the city and its outskirts cancelled events involving gatherings.

DEL145 LD HOLI-LEADERS-SKIP Modi, Shah, Kejriwal to skip Holi celebrations New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders will skip the Holi celebrations in view of the coronavirus outbreak even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced not to celebrate Holi and cited incidents of communal violence in the national capital among the reasons. DEL143 CONG-MPS-DELHI-LDALL VIOLENCE Politics of division harms 'Bharat Mata', India's reputation took a hit due to Delhi violence: Rahul New Delhi: Leading a delegation of party leaders to the riot-hit northeast Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said politics of division harms 'Bharat Mata' and India's reputation in the world has taken a hit due to the violence in the national capital. DEL115 LDALL NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Prez rejects last mercy plea; Delhi govt seeks fresh date for hanging of 4 convicts New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking a fresh date for execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the last remaining mercy plea in the case.

DEL112 CAB-2ND LD AIRINDIA Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in Air India New Delhi: The government on Wednesday permitted NRIs to control up to 100 per cent stake in disinvestment-bound Air India. DEL98 JK-LD INTERNET Ban on social media removed in J-K, Mobile internet speed still restricted to 2G, order effective till Mar 17 Jammu: Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all web sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17.

BOM16 MP-2ND LD MLAS MP: Cong alleges poaching by BJP; Nath says govt has majority Bhopal/New Delhi: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appears to have survived a poaching bid, with senior party leaders on Wednesday blaming the BJP for the alleged move and Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserting that there was no threat to his regime. LEGAL LGD46 SC-3RDLD CRYPTOCURRENCY SC allows banks to provide services on cryptocurrencies; sets aside RBI order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed banks and financial institutions to provide services related to cryptocurrencies by setting aside the RBI circular of 2018 which had prohibited them.

DEL151 SC-LDALL VIOLENCE Long adjournment "not justified", says SC; asks HC to list Delhi riots cases on March 6 New Delhi: Advancing the hearing in the Delhi riots cases by nearly six weeks, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to take up on March 6 the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches, observing a long adjournment in such matters is "not justified BUSINESS DEL148 CAB-LD COMPANIES LAW Govt approves 72 changes to companies law; permits direct foreign listing of Indian cos New Delhi: Aiming further improvement in ease of doing business, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved 72 changes to the companies law with focus on decriminalisation of various provisions and permitting direct overseas listing of Indian corporates. FOREIGN FGN75 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi to make fifth attempt at bail in UK court London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, has filed another plea for bail to be heard by the High Court in London on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna FGN58 US-TRUMP-LD TALIBAN President Trump speaks to top Taliban leader, discusses peace deal in Afghanistan Washington: President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" conversation with top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed progress towards achieving peace in Afghanistan, the first known call between an American president and the insurgent group. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD23 SPO-CORONAVIRUS-SAI Coronavirus: Government advises NSFs to exercise caution, says athletes' health comes first New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said the health of athletes must take precedence as it advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training stints in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

