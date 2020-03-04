Durgawati reservoir project to be completed by 2020-21: Bihar

The Durgawati reservoir project will be completed by 2020-21, Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha told the state assembly on Wednesday. The project when completed would help in irrigation in Kaimur and Rohtas districts.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in 1976 by former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram but is yet to be completed due to various reasons, Jha said. "I am happy to announce in the House that the project was revived due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's determination and his keen interest. Now its work, which is in the last stage, is scheduled to be completed in 2020-21," he said in the House.

The minister was speaking during a debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 4,053.61 crore of his department for the 2020-21 fiscal. The minister further said that Rajgir, Bodhgaya and Gaya will be provided piped drinking water through a 148.6 km pipeline under the 'Ganga Water Lift Scheme'.

The work on the project has begun and the first phase is expected to be completed by June 2021, he said. Referring to a study carried out by his department, Jha said availability of water per person was 1,594 cubic meters in 2001 in the state and is expected to decline to 635 cubic metre by 2050.

Stating that a large number of people visit Gaya for 'pind daan' at the Vishnupad temple, he said the government has decided to ensure availability of at least two-feet-deep water in Falgu river. The Kosi-Mechi river linking scheme is the government's top priority, the minister said, adding that 2.1 lakh hectare of land could be irrigated in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, and Katihar, when it is completed.

He said the project would cost Rs 4,900 crore and the state government would pursue the Centre to give it the status of national importance, which would help in getting funds. A cut motion moved by RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav was rejected and the House passed the water resources department budget by voice vote.

The opposition, not satisfied with the government's reply, walked out of the House.

