Punjab Assembly passes five Bills

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed five Bills, including the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Making of Reservation), 2020 and the Punjab Prisons Development Board Bill, 2020. On the concluding day of the Punjab Budget Session here, Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa moved the Punjab Prisons Development Board Bill, 2020, which is aimed to set up a board that would engage prisoners in gainful economic activities and give a fillip to the prison industries and other commercial activities in the prisons for generation of revenue.

The revenue generated shall be spent on improving the correctional interventions towards welfare of prisoners and prison staff, as per the Bill. The board will be chaired by the chief minister, with the jail minister as its senior vice-chairperson and the additional chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary to the Department of Prisons as vice-chairperson..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.