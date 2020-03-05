Man, wife arrested for supplying beef in UP town

A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly supplying beef in Chosana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday

During a raid on Wednesday, 40 kg of beef was seized from a fridge in their house. The man was also booked for cow slaughter, said Ravinder Kumar, who is the in-charge of an outpost under the Jhinjhana police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.