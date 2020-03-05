Following are the top stories at 1 pm IN THE PIPELINE EPFO lowers interest rate on employee provident fund to 8.50 pc for 2019-20 from 8.65 pc in 2018-19: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. ON THE WIRE NATION PAR5 RS-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals New Delhi: India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

DEL17 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Health ministry asks states to form rapid response teams to stop community transmission New Delhi: In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed. DEL20 CONG-LD MP-BJP When RS polls are due, BJP's 'fever' to destabilise state govts rises: Cong on developments in MP New Delhi: The BJP's "fever" to destabilise state governments rises when Rajya Sabha elections are due, the Congress said on Thursday, accusing the saffron party of trying to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh by "abducting 14 MLAs" of the ruling alliance.

BOM3 MH-PATIL-BJP 14 to 15 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Maharashtra minister Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has claimed that 14 to 15 BJP MLAs from the state are in touch with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, but the ruling alliance is not willing to commit the mistake of "poaching" opposition leaders. DEL1 ED-NARESH GOYAL-LAUNDERING ED books former Jet Airways boss Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and few others have been booked by the ED in a money laundering case even as the agency is conducting searches at his premises, officials said on Thursday.

MDS1 CORONAVIRUS-KA-ADVISORY Allow employees with flu-like symptoms to work from home: Karnataka govt advises companies Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has advised city-based companies to allow their employees to work from home if they have flu-like symptoms. DEL19 DL-CORONOAVIRUS-PATYM Five people who came in contact with Paytm employee quarantined in Delhi New Delhi: Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday.

BOM1 MH-SENA-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Sena blames 'loopholes' in law for delay in execution Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday lamented that the execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case has been being delayed due to "loopholes" in the judicial system. LEGAL LGD2 SC-CAA Will hear pleas on CAA after arguments in Sabarimala related matter are over: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.

LGD5 SC-VIOLENCE-LD MANDER SC refuses to allow Delhi violence victim to intervene in hate speech case of activist Harsh Mander New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence to intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speeches by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests. LGD4 SC-BENCH SC to set up vacation bench during 7-day Holi break to hear urgent matters New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

FOREIGN FGN12 CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-TOLL Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,400 Beijing: The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “undiminished vigilance”, saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress. By K J M Varma FGN8 CORONAVIRUS-UN-INDIA-TRADE Trade impact of Coronavirus epidemic for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN report United Nations: The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 CORONAVIRUS-UN-WORLD-EXPORTS Coronavirus wipes USD 50 billion off global exports in February alone United Nations: UN economists announced a likely USD 50 billion drop in the worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) moved further into focus. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPF19 SPO-CRI-WOM-3RDLD IND India advance to women's T20 World Cup final after semifinal against England washed out Sydney: An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out here on Thursday, prompting both captains to say that reserve days are essential for knockout clashes..

