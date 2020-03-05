Coronavirus: No positive case in Gujarat so far, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said no positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far and his government is alert and fully prepared to deal with any situation. Rupani said a patient's sample sent for coronavirus test on Wednesday has come out negative.

Several people, including 87 who recently came back to Gujarat from Iran, are currently kept under observation in the state. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for proper medical treatment and has enough stock of medicines, the chief minister said.

"No positive case of coronavirus has been registered in Gujarat. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the treatment of those suspected to be having such symptoms," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar. A woman patient, who had travelled to Singapore and developed cough and cold, was referred to the Ahmedabad civil hospital by a private hospital.

However, her sample tested negative and she was discharged, authorities at the civil hospital said. "Even if someone is suspected to be having the infection, the government will ensure that he/she is taken to an isolation ward. Screening of those coming from outside is going on at the airports in Ahmedabad and Surat," Rupani said.

There is no need to panic as the state has enough stock of medicine and isolation facilities, he added. Rupani urged people to follow the advisories issued from time to time by the Centre and the state government on personal hygiene.

He also asked people that if they fall sick, they should immediately contact government health agencies and even use 'fever helpline' number 104 of the state government, which will assist them. The Gujarat government earlier said they are screening all people coming to the state from outside the country.

The state government has already set up a coronavirus testing facility at the city civil hospital and is checking samples of people who have a travel history to the affected countries and developed cough, cold and fever. There is no need to panic as the government is equipped to deal with the crisis and an extensive training has been given to the health department staff to deal with it, a senior government official said.

So far, 29 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Three of the patients have recovered. The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December last year, has now spread to over 60 countries in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus..

