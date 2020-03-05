Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: No positive case in Gujarat so far, says CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:08 IST
Coronavirus: No positive case in Gujarat so far, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said no positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far and his government is alert and fully prepared to deal with any situation. Rupani said a patient's sample sent for coronavirus test on Wednesday has come out negative.

Several people, including 87 who recently came back to Gujarat from Iran, are currently kept under observation in the state. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for proper medical treatment and has enough stock of medicines, the chief minister said.

"No positive case of coronavirus has been registered in Gujarat. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the treatment of those suspected to be having such symptoms," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar. A woman patient, who had travelled to Singapore and developed cough and cold, was referred to the Ahmedabad civil hospital by a private hospital.

However, her sample tested negative and she was discharged, authorities at the civil hospital said. "Even if someone is suspected to be having the infection, the government will ensure that he/she is taken to an isolation ward. Screening of those coming from outside is going on at the airports in Ahmedabad and Surat," Rupani said.

There is no need to panic as the state has enough stock of medicine and isolation facilities, he added. Rupani urged people to follow the advisories issued from time to time by the Centre and the state government on personal hygiene.

He also asked people that if they fall sick, they should immediately contact government health agencies and even use 'fever helpline' number 104 of the state government, which will assist them. The Gujarat government earlier said they are screening all people coming to the state from outside the country.

The state government has already set up a coronavirus testing facility at the city civil hospital and is checking samples of people who have a travel history to the affected countries and developed cough, cold and fever. There is no need to panic as the government is equipped to deal with the crisis and an extensive training has been given to the health department staff to deal with it, a senior government official said.

So far, 29 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Three of the patients have recovered. The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December last year, has now spread to over 60 countries in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC rules prosecutor can investigate alleged Afghanistan war crimes

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that the prosecutor can open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.The decision overturns a lower court ruling that blocked the investigation because t...

Japan committed to hosting Olympics on schedule but Xi visit delayed

Japans Olympics minister signaled on Thursday the Summer Games would go ahead as planned from July even as the coronavirus outbreak spread to new parts of the country. The minister, Seiko Hashimoto made the comments on the same day that Jap...

UK moving into "delay" phase of coronavirus battle plan - chief medical officer

Britain has mainly moved into the delay phase of the governments four-stage battle plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday. Whitty was asked by a committee of lawmakers whether ...

Swiss report first coronavirus death

A 74-year-old woman in western Switzerland has died after contracting the new coronavirus, the countrys first death from the rapidly spreading disease outbreak, regional police said on Thursday.The woman had been hospitalized at Lausannes U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020