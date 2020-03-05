Left Menu
Bengal govt ensured that nobody snatches lands from tribals: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government has ensured that nobody takes away lands from tribals. Banerjee, while attending a mass wedding event in Gajole area of Malda district, said that no one will be able to snatch or take possession of the lands of tribals "by any means, even money power".

"Our government has ensured that no one can grab the land of a tribal family. A tribal will be the sole custodian of his or her land in West Bengal," Banerjee said while congratulating the 300 couples who tied the knot. The chief minister said a similar mass wedding program will be held in the tea gardens of north Bengal in the second or third week of April.

"We will organize such mass weddings in tribal- inhabited areas of the state every year," she said. The bridegrooms of the Gajole event were covered under the state government's Rupashree scheme, under which financially weaker families are given Rs 25,000 grant for the marriage of their adult daughter, officials said.

The chief minister also informed the attendees of the event about the new 'Jai Johar' pension scheme, under which elderly tribals who are not covered by any other pension scheme will get a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 from April 1. Banerjee later interacted with some of the couples and also matched steps with the tribal women who were performing a traditional dance during the event.

