Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assuring that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control is like the Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic. 2:04 p.m.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says no positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far and his government is alert and fully prepared to deal with any situation. 1:30 p.m.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda asserts that there is no shortage of raw ingredients or medicines in India as the union government has taken various initiatives to tackle the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak. 1:24 p.m. Amid the coronavirus scare, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says the next days are crucial and people need to remain cautious.

1:21 p.m. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that an Indian medical team will reach Iran and that authorities are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

1:00 p.m. Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide, who were sent to a quarantine facility in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, have been allowed to go to New Delhi, senior official says.

1:00 p.m. Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials says.

12.32 p.m. In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asks states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating that cases of community transmission have been observed.

12:04 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation.

10:47 a.m. The Sikkim government says that over 4.06 lakh passengers arriving in the state have been screened so far for coronavirus, but no positive case has been detected. 10:12 a.m.

The makers of new James Bond film, "No Time To Die" , have postponed the release of the much-awaited Daniel Craig-starrer to November this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 10.01 a.m.

The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine centre. 10:01 a.m. The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “undiminished vigilance”, saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress.

9:56 a.m. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is sensitising its contracted players, including the six who will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

9:47 a.m. Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 300 points in opening session on Thursday tracking positive cues from global equities as central banks across the global prepare to combat the economic pressure of the coronavirus outbreak.

8:36 a.m. UN economists announced a likely USD 50 billion drop in the worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by the coronavirus moved further into focus.

8:57 a.m. The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report.

8:07 a.m. Singapore, which has reported 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday stepped up efforts to contain its spread at Changi Airport after a passenger from Turkey tested positive for COVID-19.

3:19 a.m. Former US president Barack Obama calls for people to take "common sense precautions" over the coronavirus outbreak -- advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks..

