Delhi govt advises HoDs, autonomous bodies, municipal corporations to suspend biometric attendance

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:33 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said

"A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of coronavirus threat," the official told PTI

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

