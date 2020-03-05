Seven-member delegation from Punjab calls on Nitish

A seven-member delegation from Punjab, including top office bearers of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, on Thursday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here. The delegation arrived by the inaugural direct flight between Chandigarh and Patna and was led by SGPC chief Sardar Govind Singh Longoval, spokesperson Prem Singh Chandumajra and junior vice-president Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa.

Other members of the delegation included sitting MLA Harinder Singh and former legislator Surinder Singh besides Simranjeet Singh and Jagjot Singh, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Kumar welcomed the delegates at his official residence 1, Anney Marg, presenting them with 'angavastrams', it added.

