HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5 PM

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. MDS1 CORONAVIRUS-KA-ADVISORY Allow employees with flu-like symptoms to work from home: Karnataka govt advises companies Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has advised city-based companies to allow their employees to work from home if they have flu-like symptoms.

MDS2 KA-BUDGET Petrol, diesel to be dearer in Karnataka after govt proposes tax hike Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday proposed to increase rate of tax on petrol and diesel by three per cent which would make the fuel dearer by Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.59 per litre, respectively. MDS5 TL-ASSEMBLY-CAA Budget session from Friday, likely to pass anti-CAA resolution Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly is expected to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the Budget session beginning on Friday.

MDS8 TN-LD-RAJINIKANTH "I am disappointed," says Rajinikanth Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth said he was 'disappointed' over a particular thing during his interaction with functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, a forum founded by him to facilitate his political entry. MDS10 CORONAVIRUS-TL-NEGATIVE 2 in Telangana test negative for COVID-19 Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday said two samples from the state that were sent to Pune for testing, have been negative for coronavirus (COVID- 19).

MES10 TN-ATTACK Tension in Coimbatore after attack on mosques Coimbatore: Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday after two mosques came under attack here, following which security was beefed up, police said..

